Top Houston furniture showroom expands with more Italian must-haves
In order to make room for new brands, there are discounts of up to 60 percent off to be had through the end of the year. Just a year after opening the doors to its Houston showroom at 2016 W. Alabama St., BeDesign is expanding to give shoppers the opportunity to collect fab furniture from some of the best Italian brands.
