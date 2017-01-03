Tire Universe inks first deal at spec...

Tire Universe inks first deal at spec industrial park

Read more: Houston Chronicle

Tire Universe has leased 42,430 square feet in the Gateway Southwest Industrial Park, a new development of Conor Commercial Real Estate and USAA Real Estate Co. in Missouri City.

