Theater and dance performance listing...

Theater and dance performance listings: Jan. 12-18

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Bale Folklorico de Bahia performs at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 at Jones Hall, presented by Society for the Performing Arts. Bale Folklorico de Bahia performs at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 at Jones Hall, presented by Society for the Performing Arts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 3 hr Squirter2730 23,930
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 12 hr Wang 1,014
News Eagle Pass mayor says firing is likely (Jan '08) Wed Lol 7
Houston; it's pros and cons (Dec '06) Tue houstonsucksdick 6
Why are White people so racist, jealous and hat... (Jun '13) Tue When 703
Swap subs for green Tue SubSwapper 1
Mexican girl/Black man (Oct '10) Jan 9 Swaggman68 128
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,606 • Total comments across all topics: 277,831,287

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC