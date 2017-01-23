The Texas socialite's guide to Houston

It would be impossible to settle on just one description of Texas' legendary Lynn Wyatt: Millionaire philanthropist, world-traveling socialite, octogenarian Tae Kwon Do black belt, fashion icon, confidante of the superfamous, cultural ambassador, proud Texan. Now, with Super Bowl LI coming to Houston, she's playing a familiar starring role: Host and tour guide of the city she loves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.