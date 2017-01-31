The Texan's Texas: Easygoing charm in Brenham
When outsiders think of rural Texas, their thoughts tend to run toward cactus, tumbleweeds, oil derricks, coyotes and armadillos, cowboys and pickup trucks. Say "rural Texas" to an old-school Houstonian, and you get a different picture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where's Bobby Brown or China?
|5 hr
|GlowPharts
|8
|Need h3lp finding mr. Black...
|5 hr
|CupPharts
|12
|Is ts and ptb still at war
|9 hr
|RechargePharts
|2
|Seeking anr partner in houston (Jun '16)
|10 hr
|LongPharts
|6
|i love older women if ur interested ;) (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|Fart man
|38
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|Sun
|GoodPhartz
|24,028
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC