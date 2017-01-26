The Latest: EU Brexit talks to take notice of non-EU nations
Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, leaves Downing Street in London Tuesday Jan. 24, 2017. Britain's government must get parliamentary approval before starting the process of leaving the European Union, the Supreme Court ruled Tuesday, potentially delaying Prime Minister Theresa May's plans to trigger exit negotiations by the end of March.
