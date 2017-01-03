The Greenway: The Gone but Not Forgotten Movie House
One cinema that did not survive the changes in the industry was one of Houston's oddest and most memorable locations for film, the Greenway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a plug
|12 hr
|Bangemz
|6
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|Defiant1
|23,921
|Tar (Oct '15)
|Mon
|JayJ
|38
|Wet
|Mon
|Farter
|8
|Bang Me (Jun '16)
|Mon
|Thomas
|33
|Body on beach identified as Alief ISD teacher (Feb '06)
|Sun
|Pat
|541
|Bum palace? (Mar '08)
|Dec 31
|Pucker Up Buttercup
|42
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC