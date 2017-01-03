The Dark Jazz of Ran Blake Inside of a James Turrell Skyspace
Considering Ran Blake's fandom of film, especially the noir genre, a performance inside of a James Turrell natural light chamber could be one of the most apropos settings for the celebrated pianist.
