Texas lawmaker makes list of the top ...

Texas lawmaker makes list of the top 50 bachelors

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Chron

According to Town and Country Magazine, U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, R-Helotes, is one of the Top 50 Bachelors of 2017. According to Town and Country Magazine, U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, R-Helotes, is one of the Top 50 Bachelors of 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
White on deck fwm (Jun '16) 1 hr Jshdh 4
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 1 hr Truth is might 23,925
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 1 hr New Resident 1,001
Roxanne in houston 10 hr Bangemz 1
Why are White people so racist, jealous and hat... (Jun '13) 17 hr fail 700
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Houston Memorial (Jun '16) 19 hr Go Blue Forever 28
Why Are Retirement and Legacy Planning so Lacki... 19 hr Rashid Whittaker 1
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,586 • Total comments across all topics: 277,650,836

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC