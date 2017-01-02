Texas Cops Fired On by 4 or 5 Armed R...

Texas Cops Fired On by 4 or 5 Armed Robbery Suspects

HOUSTON, Texas - Harris County sheriff's deputies are reportedly engaged in a standoff with four to five armed suspects at a Valero gas station in northwest Houston. KHOU CBS11 is at the scene of the conflict where a reporter tweeted that four to five armed suspects opened fire on the deputies and are "hunkered down" behind the Valero gas station and convenience store on West Road.

