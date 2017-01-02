Texas Cops Fired On by 4 or 5 Armed Robbery Suspects

HOUSTON, Texas - Harris County sheriff's deputies are reportedly engaged in a standoff with four to five armed suspects at a Valero gas station in northwest Houston. KHOU CBS11 is at the scene of the conflict where a reporter tweeted that four to five armed suspects opened fire on the deputies and are "hunkered down" behind the Valero gas station and convenience store on West Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Breitbart.com.