Teala's site to become new neighborhood restaurant, Emmaline

12 hrs ago

Sam Governale of Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is leaving the River Oaks restaurant where he has been operating partner for eight years, to form his own restaurant development group. He plans to turn the former Teala's Mexican Restaurant space at 3210 W. Dallas into a new neighborhood restaurant and bar.

