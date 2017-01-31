Suspect sketches released in SE Houston killing
Police have released sketches of three men suspected in a shooting that left one person dead and another critically wounded during a robbery about 10 p.m. Dec. 10, 2016, in the 5200 block of Myrtlewood Street near Jutland in southeast Houston. less Police have released sketches of three men suspected in a shooting that left one person dead and another critically wounded during a robbery about 10 p.m. Dec. 10, 2016, in the 5200 block of Myrtlewood Street ... more Police have released sketches of three men suspected in a shooting that left one person dead and another critically wounded during a robbery about 10 p.m. Dec. 10, 2016, in the 5200 block of Myrtlewood Street near Jutland in southeast Houston.
