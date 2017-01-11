Steakhouses lead the way as Houston R...

Steakhouses lead the way as Houston Restaurant Weeks sets a record

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: CultureMap

Houstonians have once again demonstrated their generosity by eating well for a good cause during Houston Restaurant Weeks . Organizer Cleverley Stone announced Wednesday that the annual fundraising event has set another new record in 2016, with a total donation of surpassing $2 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CultureMap.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 33 min Willie Granville 1,016
Why are White people so racist, jealous and hat... (Jun '13) 2 hr smith 15 704
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 7 hr Squirter2730 23,930
News Eagle Pass mayor says firing is likely (Jan '08) Wed Lol 7
Houston; it's pros and cons (Dec '06) Tue houstonsucksdick 6
Swap subs for green Tue SubSwapper 1
Mexican girl/Black man (Oct '10) Jan 9 Swaggman68 128
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,435 • Total comments across all topics: 277,835,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC