Steakhouses lead the way as Houston Restaurant Weeks sets a record
Houstonians have once again demonstrated their generosity by eating well for a good cause during Houston Restaurant Weeks . Organizer Cleverley Stone announced Wednesday that the annual fundraising event has set another new record in 2016, with a total donation of surpassing $2 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CultureMap.
