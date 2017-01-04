Stageworks Brings Clever Twist to Classic Comedy the Odd Couple This Month
Stageworks Theatre presents its fourth production of the season, The Odd Couple by Neil Simon , running Jan. 27 - Feb. 19, 2017. Join us for the story of two suddenly single pals-diametric opposites-that strain their friendship by becoming roommates and unconsciously repeating the same mistakes they made in the marriages they just left.
