Side B Theatrics to Bring Ten Times Two the Eternal Courtship to Match

When Ephraim, an evildoer cursed with immortality, bets he can win the love of a barmaid in 1399 it launches a romantic pursuit spanning the centuries from the middle ages to modern times. Under the watchful eye of a mysterious Host the couple meets every seventy-five years as Ephraim schemes to capture the heart of his quarry who reincarnates as a dizzying array of different women through the years.

