Side B Theatrics to Bring Ten Times Two the Eternal Courtship to Match
When Ephraim, an evildoer cursed with immortality, bets he can win the love of a barmaid in 1399 it launches a romantic pursuit spanning the centuries from the middle ages to modern times. Under the watchful eye of a mysterious Host the couple meets every seventy-five years as Ephraim schemes to capture the heart of his quarry who reincarnates as a dizzying array of different women through the years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Defiant1
|23,929
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|7 hr
|Wang
|1,014
|Eagle Pass mayor says firing is likely (Jan '08)
|21 hr
|Lol
|7
|Houston; it's pros and cons (Dec '06)
|Tue
|houstonsucksdick
|6
|Why are White people so racist, jealous and hat... (Jun '13)
|Tue
|When
|703
|Swap subs for green
|Tue
|SubSwapper
|1
|Mexican girl/Black man (Oct '10)
|Jan 9
|Swaggman68
|128
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC