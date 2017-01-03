Search goes on for dozens of guns stolen in 2015 in Houston
The guns were still in boxes, stacked in locked truck trailers and ready for store shelves, when the team of thieves moved in during the night. Their target: 72 new pistols, rifles and shotguns in an Academy Sports & Outdoors warehouse parking lot, ripe to be hauled away by criminals who appeared to have inside information.
