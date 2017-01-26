SE Missouri St rolls to 82-71 win ove...

SE Missouri St rolls to 82-71 win over Austin Peay

3 min ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Denzel Mahoney scored 22 points with 7-for-11 shooting to lead Southeast Missouri State to an 82-71 win over Austin Peay on Saturday night. Antonius Cleveland added 17 points, Trey Kellum had 13 and Jamaal Calvin 10 as Southeast Missouri picked up its fourth-straight win to remain atop the Ohio Valley Conference standings in the West Division.

