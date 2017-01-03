Quick Quack Car Wash Celebrates Grand...

Quick Quack Car Wash Celebrates Grand Opening of New Spring, Texas...

Award winning car wash chain celebrates third Houston area location opening with "10 days of Free" from January 18th through January 27th 2017 is going to be a big year for Quick Quack in Northwest Houston. We have plans to open at least three more locations this year, providing our fans additional convenience and value.

