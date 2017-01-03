Property trust sells $272M in office ...

Property trust sells $272M in office space, exits Houston market

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

5 Houston Center, at center, has been sold as part of a $272 million package of Houston office properties as its former owner, Columbia Property Trust, Inc., exits the Houston market. 585 AND 575 N. DAIRY ASHFORD: Located in the Energy Corridor, Energy Center I is 13 stories with 332,000 square feet, and Energy Center II is 12 stories with 303,000 square feet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mexican girl/Black man (Oct '10) 2 hr Swaggman68 128
Beware - at&t uverse cheating in name of securi... 3 hr Rish2017 1
do women like men that wear panties 7 hr bluvpanties 3
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) Sun Truth is might 23,927
Sleeping with a 23 year old man and I'm a 36 ye... (Dec '11) Sun Gonzaa 83
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sat Bubba Gump 1,010
Wet Jan 6 Fail 9
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,470 • Total comments across all topics: 277,749,718

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC