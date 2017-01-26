Police search for missing woman, 79, ...

Police search for missing woman, 79, in NE Houston

Police are searching Friday for Carmelita McDonald, 79, who went missing about 9:45 p.m. Thursday in the Kingwood area in northeast Houston. Police are searching Friday for Carmelita McDonald, 79, who went missing about 9:45 p.m. Thursday in the Kingwood area in northeast Houston.

