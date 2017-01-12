Police hunt for wanted Houston-area capital murder suspect
Surveillance photograph of a possible suspect in the shooting death of a man about 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, in the 8900 block of South Braeswood near South Gessner in southwest Houston. less Surveillance photograph of a possible suspect in the shooting death of a man about 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, in the 8900 block of South Braeswood near South Gessner in southwest Houston.(Houston Police ... more Police are on the hunt for a capital murder suspect accused of shooting a man during an attempted drug deal robberyt.
