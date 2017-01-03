Police end NAACP sit-in against attorney general nominee
In this Nov. 29, 2016, file photo, Attorney General nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., is shown while meeting with Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Several NAACP members, led by their national president, staged a sit-in Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at the Alabama office of U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions to protest his nomination to be the nation's next attorney general.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a plug
|17 hr
|Bangemz
|6
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|23 hr
|Defiant1
|23,921
|Tar (Oct '15)
|Mon
|JayJ
|38
|Wet
|Jan 2
|Farter
|8
|Bang Me (Jun '16)
|Jan 2
|Thomas
|33
|Body on beach identified as Alief ISD teacher (Feb '06)
|Jan 1
|Pat
|541
|Bum palace? (Mar '08)
|Dec 31
|Pucker Up Buttercup
|42
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC