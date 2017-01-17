Petraeus: 'Disrupter-in-chief' must manage relations with China carefully

AUSTIN President Donald Trump will be a "pragmatist" and may be the "disrupter-in-chief," but he must be careful in managing U.S. relations with China, retired General David Petraeus told the audience of financiers at a conference Thursday. "He may seem to be spur of the moment, certainly when he has Twitter in his hands, but at the end of the day he is a guy who will do what is necessary to be successful," Petraeus told financiers at an event held by the Teacher Retirement System of Texas and the Employees Retirement System of Texas.

