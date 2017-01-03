Pedestrian hit, killed on Gulf Freewa...

Pedestrian hit, killed on Gulf Freeway in SE Houston

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Chron

A pedestrian died in a hit-and run collision when a pickup slammed into him about 11 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4 2017, along the 7200 block of the Gulf Freeway near the South Loop in southeast Houston. A pedestrian died in a hit-and run collision when a pickup slammed into him about 11 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4 2017, along the 7200 block of the Gulf Freeway near the South Loop in southeast Houston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 22 min Wang 997
Why are White people so racist, jealous and hat... (Jun '13) 5 hr fail 700
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Houston Memorial (Jun '16) 6 hr Go Blue Forever 28
Why Are Retirement and Legacy Planning so Lacki... 7 hr Rashid Whittaker 1
how many gangs in houston! (May '10) 21 hr LilBandit 223
Looking for a plug 22 hr Sick 7
Why don't Middle Eastern men like Black women (Jul '12) 23 hr babamama 272
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,611 • Total comments across all topics: 277,635,692

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC