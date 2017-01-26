Pedestrian fatally struck in East Hou...

Pedestrian fatally struck in East Houston

A man crossing a busy East Houston road was hit by a car and later died from the injuries, police said. The pedestrian was struck as he crossed Broadway near Findlay around 9:30 p.m. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

