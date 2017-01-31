One person dead in shooting at west Houston apartment complex
Police said one person has died after a reported shooting at Town Plaza Apartments on Wild Indigo on Jan. 31, 2017. Police said one person has died after a reported shooting at Town Plaza Apartments on Wild Indigo on Jan. 31, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Highspeed bitch and fireBOY delivery service
|3 hr
|Proconnect
|1
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|WorshipPhartz
|24,032
|Suboxone
|9 hr
|FindPhartz
|2
|Where's Bobby Brown or China?
|11 hr
|SharePharts
|10
|Need h3lp finding mr. Black...
|17 hr
|CupPharts
|12
|Is ts and ptb still at war
|22 hr
|RechargePharts
|2
|Seeking anr partner in houston (Jun '16)
|22 hr
|LongPharts
|6
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC