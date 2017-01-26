One dead after single-vehicle crash, fire
A man celebrating his birthday died after a late-night motor vehicle accident on Saturday, despite the best efforts of witnesses nearby. The victim's car caught fire after he hit the concrete base of a steel pole driving northbound on Beltway 8 near Parkfield Avenue, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said Sunday morning.
