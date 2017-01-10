Ogun Art & Wine replaced Absolve Wine Lounge at Studemont and
Ogun Art & Wine has replaced Absolve Wine Bar at 920 Sutdement. The wine bar doubles as an art gallery with an emphasis on African pieces.
