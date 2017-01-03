North Strabane man arraigned on more ...

North Strabane man arraigned on more charges

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: O-R Online

A North Strabane Township man, already in Washington County Jail for allegedly entering his parents' home without their permission, was arraigned Tuesday on additional charges including burglary and theft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Eagle Pass mayor says firing is likely (Jan '08) 27 min Revolution2017 6
Houston; it's pros and cons (Dec '06) 3 hr houstonsucksdick 6
Why are White people so racist, jealous and hat... (Jun '13) 7 hr When 703
Swap subs for green 10 hr SubSwapper 1
Mexican girl/Black man (Oct '10) Mon Swaggman68 128
Beware - at&t uverse cheating in name of securi... Mon Rish2017 1
do women like men that wear panties Mon bluvpanties 3
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,187 • Total comments across all topics: 277,795,814

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC