North Koreans try American-style barbecue in new viral video

21 hrs ago

A nightlife and culture website based in Seoul, South Korea recently reached out to a handful of barbecue joints in the United States for a very special project. The aim of Digitalsoju TV and hosts Asian Boss was to show North Korean exiles who had left the country for a better life in South Korea the ins and outs of American barbecue.

