North Koreans try American-style barbecue in new viral video
A nightlife and culture website based in Seoul, South Korea recently reached out to a handful of barbecue joints in the United States for a very special project. The aim of Digitalsoju TV and hosts Asian Boss was to show North Korean exiles who had left the country for a better life in South Korea the ins and outs of American barbecue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|43 min
|Observer
|1,045
|I love wearing panties
|5 hr
|GarlicFerts
|2
|No creeps
|5 hr
|GarlicFerts
|6
|My Son is an Exhibitionist
|17 hr
|PLZphartMOR
|4
|valet parking for a $1?
|23 hr
|ParkNPhart
|2
|Have you buped recently?
|Sun
|Grunting poots
|7
|Why don't Middle Eastern men like Black women (Jul '12)
|Sun
|Sniffing again
|276
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC