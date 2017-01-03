News 45 mins ago 5:19 p.m.Archbishop Patrick Flores has died at 87
Archbishop Patrick Fernandez Flores has died in San Antonio at the age of 87. Flores was the first Mexican-American elevated to the hierarchy in the Catholic Church in the United States. He died of pneumonia and congestive heart failure at Padua Place Residence for retired priests, according to the Archdiocese of San Antonio.
