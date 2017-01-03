New TV station coming to Houston
A new broadcast station in Houston will feature African-American culture and entertainment through a 24/7 digital broadcast aimed at promoting African-American lifestyle, arts and entertainment. The HTX Digital Network has signed a deal with KHLM-TV to launch HTX Digital Channel 43.3, a new TV platform that is set for a Feb. 20 launch as an over-the-air TV stations.
