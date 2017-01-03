New TV station coming to Houston

New TV station coming to Houston

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

A new broadcast station in Houston will feature African-American culture and entertainment through a 24/7 digital broadcast aimed at promoting African-American lifestyle, arts and entertainment. The HTX Digital Network has signed a deal with KHLM-TV to launch HTX Digital Channel 43.3, a new TV platform that is set for a Feb. 20 launch as an over-the-air TV stations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mexican girl/Black man (Oct '10) 20 hr Swaggman68 128
Beware - at&t uverse cheating in name of securi... 21 hr Rish2017 1
do women like men that wear panties Mon bluvpanties 3
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) Sun Truth is might 23,927
Sleeping with a 23 year old man and I'm a 36 ye... (Dec '11) Sun Gonzaa 83
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jan 7 Bubba Gump 1,010
Wet Jan 6 Fail 9
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,848 • Total comments across all topics: 277,773,832

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC