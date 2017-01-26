New Hampshire murder suspect coulda v...

New Hampshire murder suspect coulda ve had ties to Austin

12 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

Authorities in New Hampshire are seeking any information on a murder suspect who had connections in Travis County during the 80s. Police say they have a big break in the decades-old murder mystery of an unidentified woman and three unidentified little girls found in steel barrels in Allenstown, N.H. DNA has linked one of the victims found in the barrels to a man known as Bob Evans, who died in prison in 2010.

Houston, TX

