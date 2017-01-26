New China-inspired park in Houston features Forbidden Garden's
Thousands of replicated miniature Qin soldiers are placed at the Tomb of Qin Shi Huang section at Lucky Land---just like the real Mausoleum of the First Qin Emperor in Xian, China\. Thousands of replicated miniature Qin soldiers are placed at the Tomb of Qin Shi Huang section at Lucky Land---just like the real Mausoleum of the First Qin Emperor in Xian, China\.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|pharts
|1,070
|i love older women if ur interested ;) (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|IcePharts
|37
|Need h3lp finding mr. Black...
|11 hr
|RecyclingPharts
|10
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|ExcellentPharts
|24,022
|Why are White people so racist, jealous and hat... (Jun '13)
|Thu
|PowderPharts
|719
|North Freeway Baptist Church (Feb '16)
|Jan 25
|SingingPharts
|4
|Looking for a plug
|Jan 24
|BlockagePharts
|11
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC