Nacogdoches PD: Traffic stop on loop results in 2 felony drug arrests, seizure of weed

Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a two Houston residents Wednesday after a probable cause search conducted during a traffic stop turned up between five and 50 pounds of marijuana. Lauren Alondra Monic Johnson, 23, and Ellis Alvin Pink, 28, are both still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail.

