Motorcyclist dies in crash in NE Harris County

The two-vehicle wreck happened about 6 p.m. in the 11800 block of Homestead Road near East Mount Houston Road, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Dominique Jones was driving a Suzuki motorcycle northbound on Homestead when he slammed into the side of a Chevrolet Silverado pickup that was turning left from the roadway onto Hermann Road.

