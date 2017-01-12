Motorcyclist dies in crash in NE Harris County
The two-vehicle wreck happened about 6 p.m. in the 11800 block of Homestead Road near East Mount Houston Road, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Dominique Jones was driving a Suzuki motorcycle northbound on Homestead when he slammed into the side of a Chevrolet Silverado pickup that was turning left from the roadway onto Hermann Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|5 min
|Sam Stankspharts
|1,039
|I love wearing panties
|1 hr
|GarlicFerts
|2
|No creeps
|1 hr
|GarlicFerts
|6
|My Son is an Exhibitionist
|13 hr
|PLZphartMOR
|4
|valet parking for a $1?
|19 hr
|ParkNPhart
|2
|Have you buped recently?
|Sun
|Grunting poots
|7
|Why don't Middle Eastern men like Black women (Jul '12)
|Sun
|Sniffing again
|276
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC