Missouri hires attorney for academic fraud investigation

The University of Missouri has hired college sports attorney Mike Glazier to help its investigation into allegations of academic fraud. The Kansas City Star reports Missouri and the NCAA are conducting a joint investigation into allegations made by Yolanda Kuma , a former tutor at the university.

