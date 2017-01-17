Men sought in 1981 fatal shooting during robbery at Houston bar4...
Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division are asking for the public's help regarding a robbery in 1981 that led to a fatal shooting. Authorities said Connie Montez was shot and killed during the robbery at a Houston bar in the 12200 block of Hempstead Road at 2:30 a.m. on Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Click2Houston.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|huey goins
|23,958
|Why are White people so racist, jealous and hat... (Jun '13)
|3 hr
|Raelynn59
|714
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|I love wearing panties
|Tue
|GarlicFerts
|2
|No creeps
|Tue
|GarlicFerts
|6
|My Son is an Exhibitionist
|Mon
|PLZphartMOR
|4
|valet parking for a $1?
|Jan 16
|ParkNPhart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC