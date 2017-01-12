Mayor Sylvester Turner capitalizing on Super Bowl fanfare to
The film "Houston," by German filmmaker Bastian Gunther,was set and shot here in town and was featured in the most recent Sundance Film Festival. Read our interview with Gunther at houstonchronicle.com .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|12 hr
|Willie Granville
|1,025
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|Defiant1
|23,931
|Which high school is better, Houston Christian ...
|Thu
|humidity
|2
|Why don't Middle Eastern men like Black women (Jul '12)
|Thu
|Kenyan_Soul
|273
|Why are White people so racist, jealous and hat... (Jun '13)
|Thu
|smith 15
|704
|Eagle Pass mayor says firing is likely (Jan '08)
|Jan 11
|Lol
|7
|Houston; it's pros and cons (Dec '06)
|Jan 10
|houstonsucksdick
|6
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC