Marijuana advocates to hand out joint...

Marijuana advocates to hand out joints at Trump inauguration

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

A group of marijuana legalization advocates plan to hand out thousands of joints during President-elect Donald Trump 's inauguration. Pro-marijuana organization DCMJ will begin distributing the 4,200 joints at 8 a.m. on Jan. 20 on the west side of Dupont Circle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are White people so racist, jealous and hat... (Jun '13) 1 hr fail 700
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 2 hr Encore white trash 996
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Houston Memorial (Jun '16) 3 hr Go Blue Forever 28
Why Are Retirement and Legacy Planning so Lacki... 3 hr Rashid Whittaker 1
how many gangs in houston! (May '10) 17 hr LilBandit 223
Looking for a plug 19 hr Sick 7
Why don't Middle Eastern men like Black women (Jul '12) 19 hr babamama 272
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,590 • Total comments across all topics: 277,630,845

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC