Man shot to death as he stood on south Houston street corner
A man was shot to death as he stood on a street corner about 10:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, 2017, in the 6800 block of Cullen in south Houston. A man was shot to death as he stood on a street corner about 10:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, 2017, in the 6800 block of Cullen in south Houston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|huey goins
|23,961
|Why are White people so racist, jealous and hat... (Jun '13)
|5 hr
|SniffTheCheesee
|715
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|I love wearing panties
|Tue
|GarlicFerts
|2
|No creeps
|Tue
|GarlicFerts
|6
|My Son is an Exhibitionist
|Mon
|PLZphartMOR
|4
|valet parking for a $1?
|Jan 16
|ParkNPhart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC