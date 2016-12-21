Man shot in drive-by at red light in ...

Man shot in drive-by at red light in south Houston

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo chats with officers investigating the scene of a suspected gang involved shooting of a young male in his car at the corner of Reed Road and MLK Blvd, Monday,Jan. 2, 2016 in Houston. Suspect was driving a white four-door vehicle with tinted windows, and the victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to recover.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 4 hr Lixy6476 23,913
Tar (Oct '15) 10 hr JayJ 38
Wet 14 hr Farter 8
Bang Me (Jun '16) 16 hr Thomas 33
News Body on beach identified as Alief ISD teacher (Feb '06) Sun Pat 541
Bum palace? (Mar '08) Sat Pucker Up Buttercup 42
Houston Needs a Tejano FM Radio Station (Mar '09) Dec 31 True History 666
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,988 • Total comments across all topics: 277,560,165

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC