Man shot in drive-by at red light in south Houston
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo chats with officers investigating the scene of a suspected gang involved shooting of a young male in his car at the corner of Reed Road and MLK Blvd, Monday,Jan. 2, 2016 in Houston. Suspect was driving a white four-door vehicle with tinted windows, and the victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to recover.
