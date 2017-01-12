Man searches streets of Houston for missing brother
George Ruano hands out fliers including pictures and information about his missing brother underneath US 59 between Caroline and La Branch streets, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Houston. Ruano has been searching for his brother, Daniel Almendi, who suffers from schizophrenia, since Daniel was released from the Harris County Psychiatric Center on Nov. 30, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Defiant1
|23,948
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|Observer
|1,027
|Why are White people so racist, jealous and hat... (Jun '13)
|10 hr
|Raelynn59
|710
|Which high school is better, Houston Christian ...
|Thu
|humidity
|2
|Why don't Middle Eastern men like Black women (Jul '12)
|Jan 12
|Kenyan_Soul
|273
|Eagle Pass mayor says firing is likely (Jan '08)
|Jan 11
|Lol
|7
|Houston; it's pros and cons (Dec '06)
|Jan 10
|houstonsucksdick
|6
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC