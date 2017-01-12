Man searches streets of Houston for m...

Man searches streets of Houston for missing brother

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Chron

George Ruano hands out fliers including pictures and information about his missing brother underneath US 59 between Caroline and La Branch streets, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Houston. Ruano has been searching for his brother, Daniel Almendi, who suffers from schizophrenia, since Daniel was released from the Harris County Psychiatric Center on Nov. 30, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 3 hr Defiant1 23,948
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 6 hr Observer 1,027
Why are White people so racist, jealous and hat... (Jun '13) 10 hr Raelynn59 710
Which high school is better, Houston Christian ... Thu humidity 2
Why don't Middle Eastern men like Black women (Jul '12) Jan 12 Kenyan_Soul 273
News Eagle Pass mayor says firing is likely (Jan '08) Jan 11 Lol 7
Houston; it's pros and cons (Dec '06) Jan 10 houstonsucksdick 6
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,574 • Total comments across all topics: 277,913,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC