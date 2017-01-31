Man pleads guilty to conspiring to ki...

Man pleads guilty to conspiring to kill Texas housekeeper

Read more: Valley Morning Star

Court records show a man has pleaded guilty to conspiring to kill a housekeeper who was found fatally stabbed inside a North Texas home where she worked.

