Man dies after skidding into concrete bridge support off I-45
A man is dead after crashing into a concrete bridge support on a freeway exit in northern Harris County, according to authorities. Around 6:15 a.m., Joshua Motto skidded off the roadway as he exited I-45 on the Rankin Road ramp, Harris County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.
