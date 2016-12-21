Man dies after skidding into concrete...

Man dies after skidding into concrete bridge support off I-45

48 min ago

A man is dead after crashing into a concrete bridge support on a freeway exit in northern Harris County, according to authorities. Around 6:15 a.m., Joshua Motto skidded off the roadway as he exited I-45 on the Rankin Road ramp, Harris County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

