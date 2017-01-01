Man crashes aircraft in New Braunfels...

Man crashes aircraft in New Braunfels residence

12 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

About 11:30 a.m. Jan. 1, 2017, the New Braunfels Police Department received reports that a small aircraft had crashed into a residence in the 1600 block of Wald Road. About 11:30 a.m. Jan. 1, 2017, the New Braunfels Police Department received reports that a small aircraft had crashed into a residence in the 1600 block of Wald Road.

