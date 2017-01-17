Man accused of firing gun at deputies...

Man accused of firing gun at deputies outside Northwest Freeway

Read more: Houston Chronicle

A man accused of pointing a gun at sheriff's deputies outside a northern Harris County bar is now facing a felony charge, according to authorities. Around midnight, the suspect - who deputies have not named - got into a spat with another person inside the Ostioneria Michoacan restaurant and bar in the 15100 block of Northwest Freeway.

Houston, TX

