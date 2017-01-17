Main Street Theater Raises Awareness for Autism and Understanding with MOCKINGBIRD
Main Street Theater continues its 2016 - 2017 Theater for Youth season with the regional premiere of Mockingbird based on the book by Kathryn Erskine, Winner of the National Book Award; adapted for the stage by Julie Jensen . Mockingbird is the story of Caitlin, a young girl with Asperger's who is facing the recent loss of her brother.
