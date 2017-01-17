Main Street Theater Raises Awareness ...

Main Street Theater Raises Awareness for Autism and Understanding with MOCKINGBIRD

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Main Street Theater continues its 2016 - 2017 Theater for Youth season with the regional premiere of Mockingbird based on the book by Kathryn Erskine, Winner of the National Book Award; adapted for the stage by Julie Jensen . Mockingbird is the story of Caitlin, a young girl with Asperger's who is facing the recent loss of her brother.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 16 hr CheeseSniff 1,050
I love wearing panties Tue GarlicFerts 2
No creeps Tue GarlicFerts 6
My Son is an Exhibitionist Mon PLZphartMOR 4
valet parking for a $1? Mon ParkNPhart 2
Have you buped recently? Sun Grunting poots 7
Why don't Middle Eastern men like Black women (Jul '12) Sun Sniffing again 276
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Harris County was issued at January 18 at 9:37AM CST

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,082 • Total comments across all topics: 278,026,005

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC