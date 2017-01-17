Magnitude 8 quake hits Solomon Islands, tsunami possible
A powerful magnitude 8 earthquake hit the Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands on Sunday and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said it could generate tsunami waves on nearby islands. The quake hit near Arawa in Papua New Guinea in the South Pacific at a depth of 167 kilometers , the U.S. Geological Survey said.
