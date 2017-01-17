Magnitude 8 quake hits Solomon Island...

Magnitude 8 quake hits Solomon Islands, tsunami possible

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

A powerful magnitude 8 earthquake hit the Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands on Sunday and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said it could generate tsunami waves on nearby islands. The quake hit near Arawa in Papua New Guinea in the South Pacific at a depth of 167 kilometers , the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 6 hr ChuckPhart 23,990
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 6 hr FlavorsPharts 1,054
Swap subs for green 6 hr LaundryPharts 6
miraculous prayer Fri BehindPhartCurtain 3
bi women for young couple? Fri CashFlatus 3
No creeps Thu PhartTherapy 8
Why are White people so racist, jealous and hat... (Jun '13) Jan 19 SniffTheCheesee 715
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,260 • Total comments across all topics: 278,132,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC