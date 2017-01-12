Lost load snarls Texas 288 near South Loop
Portions of U.S. 288 were snarled about 10:45 a.m. Monday after an 18-wheeler lost of a load of wooden pallets near the 610 Loop in south Houston. Portions of U.S. 288 were snarled about 10:45 a.m. Monday after an 18-wheeler lost of a load of wooden pallets near the 610 Loop in south Houston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I love wearing panties
|1 hr
|lonley_male_15
|1
|No creeps
|7 hr
|Wtf
|5
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|7 hr
|PLZphartMOR
|1,035
|My Son is an Exhibitionist
|7 hr
|PLZphartMOR
|4
|valet parking for a $1?
|13 hr
|ParkNPhart
|2
|Have you buped recently?
|Sun
|Grunting poots
|7
|Why don't Middle Eastern men like Black women (Jul '12)
|Sun
|Sniffing again
|276
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC